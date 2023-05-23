Teyana Taylor, Wyclef Jean Headline Harlem Festival of Culture This July

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture has announced its lineup of performers, with Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean being two of the star-studded group.

On Tuesday (May 23), the board for the festival announce the lineup for the three-day event celebrating Black music and culture. For Taylor, her placement on the lineup is a special moment for the Harlem native as she will be joined by fellow Harlemites in Cam’ron, MA$E, and Doug E. Fresh. Other performers include Wyclef Jean (who is also an HFC board member), Bell Biv DeVoe, Coco Jones, Eric Bellinger, Fat Joe, Jozzy, MAJOR., Muni Long, Remy Ma, Ro James, Tink, and Adam Blackstone.

Another revealed is that there will be a special “Dancehall LinkUp” at the festival, with Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Estelle taking the stage with other artists such as Lumidee, Max Glazer, Mr. Killa, Nadine Sutherland, Nina Sky, Rupee, Serani, and Wayne Wonder. Local independent acts will also be performing at the inaugural festival, which will be held on Randall’s Island from July 28th to July 30th with the iconic Apollo Theater and other locales in Harlem serving as places for events throughout the weekend.

The event will be hosted by another legendary Hip-Hop figure, MC Lyte. “As a native New Yorker, I’m honored to host the very first Harlem Festival of Culture. HFC is definitely putting on for the city with this Festival and has planned something special that I think everyone – whether they’re from around the corner, across the country, or around the world – will enjoy,” said Lyte in a press statement.

“Harlem is my home and home will always be where the heart is. It is in my DNA. There is no way I wouldn’t be part of such an epic moment in my hometown’s history,” added Doug E. Fresh in a statement. “It’s a no-brainer for me and I am excited to show the world how Harlem really brings it!”