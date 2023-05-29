Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 5.26.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re back with CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh! Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

Disclaimer:

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say.

Yes, we know CRT FRSH is supposed to be a bi-weekly endeavor but sometimes, life gets in the way. That said, we have 50 new, sort of new, and new to you joints for you to enjoy. Check it out.

Opening the playlist is a familiar face around these parts in Lil Durk on the track “All My Life,” a new direction in sound for the Chicago artist, getting a little assistance from North Carolina great, J. Cole. Jack Harlow is still working his latest body of work in Jackman and we feature the track “Gang Gang Gang.”

Diddy is at the helm of another anthem for the summer in “Act Bad” featuring City Girls and Fabolous on the help out. KAYTRAMINÉ is the duo of producer Kaytranada and rapper Aminé and they just put out their new 11-track project eponymously named after the pairing. We feature their track “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams.

Conway The Machine recently dropped his latest full-length project, WON’T HE DO IT, a fitting follow-up to God Don’t Make Mistakes. Taking control of his sound and narrative, the Buffalo star sounds energized, and the track “The Chosen” finds him trading bars with his Drumwork Music Group signee, Jae Skeese over horn-laced production.

Planet Asia and 38 Spesh are always cooking up something lovely and their track “Upscale” features bars from The Musalini and A Plus The Kid. Trust!

Other heavy hitters we’ve got on this list include Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri, 7xvethegenius, Trina, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj, Toosii, Icandy, Grafh, Chuck Strangers, Ty Farris, Wynne, Elcamino, Willie The Kid, Russ, Jay Worthy, IDK, Kari Faux, and a host of others.

Check out the CRT FRSH playlist below. Check back in a couple of weeks for 50 brand-new tracks.

—

Photo: Getty