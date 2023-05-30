Gunplay Threatened To Slap Fire Out Of DJ Envy In Intense Phone Convo

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Gunplay found himself in the middle of the beef between DJ Envy and Rick Ross, this after the longtime host inserted the Carol City rapper’s name into the mix. As a result, Gunplay took the steps of sharing a private phone conversation between him and DJ Envy that almost went left.

Gunplay, 43, and his wife recently posted a GoFundMe page in support of their young daughter to help out with medical bills. Envy, catching wind of this, wondered why the Maybach Music Group rapper didn’t go to his label boss and former group member, Rick Ross, for financial assistance.

This didn’t sit well with Gunplay, who shared via Instagram that he gave Envy enough opportunity to publicly apologize for the swipe which Envy failed to do thus the airing of the phone call.

At one point, Gunplay can be heard telling Envy that he would, quote, “slap the sh*t” out of him after saying that his daughter’s medical condition and how the family chooses to handle it has nothing to do with the car show beef. For the record, Envy did apologize for the jab on the phone call and told the rapper that he would address the moment publicly.

As it stands, the apology didn’t happen on The Breakfast Club or anywhere else for that matter.

Listen to the phone call below.

