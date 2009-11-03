Vibe Magazine To Return With Drake and Chris Brown

Vibe magazine is attempting to rise from the dead with the help of two of music’s biggest young icons. Drake and Chris Brown are scheduled to grace the covers of the magazine’s return issue in December. As originally reported,Vibe got the axe in June after financial problems caused the magazine to go under. Soon thereafter Vibe and Vibe.com were purchased by InterMedia Partners and Uptown Media Group. With the push of Chris and Drake, the magazine will re-debut on December 8.

Vibe’s return issue will feature two separate covers, one with Chris and one with Drake who will both be featured inside the publication. The new Vibe will only have four issues a year and a smaller paid circulation. Circulation was up to 600,000 at the time of its downfall and now will be cut in half to 300,000.

A preview photo of Chris Brown’s Vibe feature hit the net today.

Check it out below.