HHW Gaming: Meta Unveils New $500 Meta Quest 3 VR Headset Coming This Fall

Meta is still in the VR business and has a new Meta Quest 3 headset on the way.

Quiet as kept, the Meta Quest 2 was the best VR headset on the market. Meta is promising the Meta Quest 3 will build off that promising better performance, new mixed-reality features, and a much more comfortable and sleeker design.

The Meta Quest 3 will start at $500 for the 128GB model. A 256GB model is in the works, and the price will be announced at a later date.

The new headset boasts a smaller design, and that doesn’t mean a sacrifice on the power department. The Meta Quest 3 is 40% slimmer than the previous model and sports three large camera sensors on the front of it, making the Meta Quest 3 stand out from any other.

The controllers, Touch Plus, also receive an upgrade and have a much more compact design while boasting advanced tracking and haptics that owners of Meta’s $1000 Meta Quest Pro enjoyed.

Speaking of the Meta Quest Pro, the Meta Quest 3 will also support Meta Reality, a feature previously exclusive to the Quest Pro. Meta Reality allows users to merge the real world with the virtual one, allowing you to use your dining room table as a battlefield or project a large map on the floor.

If you upgrade from an older Quest model, you can bring all your games and other software because it will all be fully compatible with the Meta Quest 3.

The Meta Quest 2 Is Getting A Price Cut

With the addition of the Meta Quest 3 to Meta’s growing family of VR headsets, the Meta Quest 2 is receiving a substantial price cut and will now only cost $300 for the 128GB model and $350 for the 256GB model.

Both models will also receive a power boost through an update that sees the Quest 2 and Quest Pro internals get a boost. Meta says users of both headsets can expect 26% better processing performance and 19% better graphics performance, plus Dynamic Resolution Scaling allowing for a more smooth and more consistent VR experience.

So basically, if you have been on the fence about VR, this seems like the perfect opportunity to dive in.

The Quest 3 arrives sometime in the fall, pre-orders have not begun, but you can sign up for notifications about the VR headset.

You can head here if you want to know what new games are coming to the Quest 3.

Photo: META / Meta Quest 3