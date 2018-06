Two of Hip-Hop’s most talented, and at times polarizing, MCs—Kendrick Lamar and Danny Brown—grace the cover of the latest issue of The FADER. Noz interviewed Kendrick Lamar and the rest of his Black Hippy crew (Jay Rock, Ab Soul & Schoolboy Q) while Duncan Cooper kicked it with Danny Brown. Both cover stories are online for your reading pleasure.

—

Photo: The FADER