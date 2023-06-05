Misa Hylton, Justin Combs’ Mom, Blames Diddy For Son’s DUI Arrest

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, essentially blamed Diddy‘s lifestyle and influence for leading their son into getting arrested on DUI charges over the weekend in Los Angeles. Hylton launched into a tirade on Instagram that has since been removed from her story feed or expired, but essentially called out Diddy and said point blank that she’s not into the “reality TV sh*t” amongst other barbs.

Misa Hylton, 50, posted the messages on her Instagram page over the weekend after news that her son, Justin, 29, was arrested after running a red light in California.

In the messages, Hylton never mentions Diddy by name but does reference his new song “Act Bad” featuring City Girls and Fabolous along with taking shots at UCLA where her son played football. Hylton also took shots at Diddy’s recently filed lawsuit against his former liquor partner Diageo, and urged her ex to “sell something healthy that builds people up.”

A scan of Hylton’s recent Instagram Story feed continues some of what her rant included but in meme form, with the messages warning others of who they decide to parent a child with. And it is very clear by looking at her page that Hylton takes the honor of being a mother very seriously as evidenced by a photo she shared with herself and her three children.

As far as we can tell, Diddy nor Justin Combs has responded to the messages from Misa Hylton.

