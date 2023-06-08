Coi Leray “Bops,” Kevin Gates “3rd World Panama” & More | Daily Visuals 6.7.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Coi Leray may be daddy’s little girl to Hip-Hop OG, Benzino, but don’t think that the up-and-coming rapper is using her father’s fame to catapult her to rap stardom. She’s doing that on her own.

Keeping her buzz and popularity growing with some new visuals to “Bops,” Coi Leray throws herself a small get together where she and her friends have a good time dancing, twerking, and blowing out some candles on a birthday cake. Whether or not it was Coi Leray’s birthday the day this video was shot is anyone’s guess, but we doubt it.

Kevin Gates meanwhile decides to head south of the border for his latest clip to “3rdWorld Panama” in which he and his boys hit up Panama to politic with some exotic women and enjoy the nightlife in the Central American country. Looks like they had a good time. Hopefully it doesn’t turn into a 90 Day Fiancé situation… or hopefully it does?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Larry June and The Alchemist, Z-Ro, and more.

COI LERAY – “BOPS”

KEVIN GATES – “3RD WORLD PANAMA”

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST – “SUMMER REIGN”

Z-RO – “LIVE IT UP”

KOJO FUNDS – “FARDA”

BFB DA PACKMAN – “GROCERY FREESTYLE”

THF ZOO FT. CEO BIG 30 – “FOE SIX”