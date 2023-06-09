Hit-Boy & Big Hit “Wake Your Game Up,” NLE Choppa “Champions” & More | Daily Visuals 6.8.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past week and change, Hit-Boy’s been dropping off some new work featuring his man, Big Hit. And today, the talented producer/rapper once again links up with his righthand man to bring y’all some more heat for summer ’23.

Once again teaming up for their new visuals to “Wake Your Game Up,” Hit-Boy and Big Hit kick it in the crib where they drop some grown man jewels about life before hitting the boulevard with their seeds and enjoying a day out with Mickey Mouse.

Elsewhere, NLE Choppa looks like he’s ready to represent the United States in the Olympics as in his clip for “Champions” the rapper takes a few laps in an Olympic sized swimming pool to show he can flow with the best of them. Watch your back Michael Phelps, he’s coming for your gold.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Doe Boy, Estee Nack and more.

HIT-BOY & BIG HIT – “WAKE YOUR GAME UP”

NLE CHOPPA – “CHAMPIONS”

DOE BOY – “WAY I WALK”

ESTEE NACK – “MASSMONEYWIRES/STRAWBERRYMILK”

JELEEL! – “CONFETTI WITH CHOW LEE”

RAMIREZ – “THE DUNGEON”

BABY SMOOVE – “SLIM SHADY”

THF LIL LAW – “COME THRU”

QUINCY JAMAL – “UP”

DEZZY HOLLOW – “THE O”