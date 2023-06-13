Teddy Riley Defends Donald Trump Amid Indictment: “Can Do Something Amazing For Us”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary producer Teddy Riley must have decided he didn’t publicly embarrass himself enough during his painfully awkward Verzuz session with Babyface, so he decided to one-up himself by going out of his way to show support for the former commander-in-orangey-white-nationalism Donald Trump, who was recently indicted by the Department of Justice on a multitude of charges relating to the mishandling of classified government documents.

Trump posted a video to Instagram where he gave another whiny “everybody is corrupt but me and they’re all just a bunch of Trump haters” speech while, as usual, making weird motions with his tiny hands.

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT,” Trump captioned the video. “THIS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Teddy Riley, for whatever sunken place reason, decided to respond to Trump’s post by essentially giving the ex-president another excuse to deflect from his own racism by saying, “Look at my African American over here!”

From HipHopDX:

Responding to the post, Teddy Riley hit the comments section with a series of strong arm emojis. Immediately, fans chimed in with their discord. “Seriously Teddy? You are on here agreeing with this dude? [face palm emoji],” one user wrote. According to The Shade Room, Riley’s reason for showing love to Trump is because he owes the controversial politician and businessman a solid for releasing his older brother Lou Hobbs — who was serving a double life sentence — from prison. The Harlem native went on to claim that the 45th President of the United States has taught him “how to be a free man of this country.” Further, the “No Diggity” crooner claimed “[Trump] can do something amazing for us, because he did it for Africa while he was in office,” while maintaining that everyone has their own beliefs, and this is solely what he believes.

*sigh*

First of all, really, Riley? Trump taught you how to be free? There was a whole multi-decade civil rights era full of Black leaders who fought for Black freedom, but you learned how to be free from the guy who defends Confederate monuments like he erected them himself.

Secondly, I’m not sure what great deeds Riley is referring to that Trump supposedly did for Africa while he was in office besides continuing U.S. policies in the continent that already existed before he was president. (Other presidents might have done it without referring to African nations as “sh*thole countries” though.)

Trump is also not the first president to grant pardons to federal prisoners, but sure, lets big up the guy who essentially started the war against critical race theory and diversity initiatives, condemned Black Lives Matter, and tried to disenfranchise largely Black voters through “stop the steal” propaganda—because he also occasionally freed the homies.

Yeah, Riley really could have kept this one to himself.