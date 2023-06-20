21 Savage, GloRilla & More Shine At Birthday Bash 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last Saturday (June 17th), HOT 107.9 threw their annual summer concert extravaganza at the State Farm Arena. The concert event was headlined by Atlanta’s own 21 Savage, who was part of a jam-packed lineup featuring co-headliner GloRilla, NLE Choppa, FINESSE2TYMES, Jacquees, Baby Drill, Gloss Up, Lola Brooke, Moone Walker, and special guests for a tribute commemorating 50 years of Hip-Hop. The rapper is riding high as he’s poised to go on the road with Drake as part of the “It’s A Blur” Tour later this month, the first for Drake in five years.

The concert went into high gear as 21 Savage brought out Cardi B on stage during his set. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper then gave the crowd an even bigger surprise by bringing out Georgia’s own Latto to do their track, “Put It On The Floor Again.”

That wasn’t the only surprise of the night, as J. Cole appeared on stage to rock with 21 Savage, doing a full set including “a lot”.

It was the first appearance for Cole since word spread about his being part of the group buying out NBA legend Michael Jordan’s majority ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

Gorilla was introduced to the crowd by the ladies of HOT 107.9 as the second headliner of the night. The evening was certainly special as she made her official debut at last year’s Birthday Bash shortly after signing with Yo Gotti’s CMB label. She thrilled fans and even had choice summer advice for the ladies in the audience.

Other special guests included Jadakiss and Rocky as well as T.I. and his son King along with Fabo, Yung LA, Pastor Troy, and Crime Mob during the concert’s “HipHop50” tribute.