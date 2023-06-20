Taxstone Sentenced To 35 Years For Manslaughter In Irving Plaza Shooting: Report

Taxstone has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the infamous Troy Ave shooting at Irving Plaza in New York City in 2016 at a T.I. concert. The Brooklyn native shot and killed Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, who was Troy Ave’s bodyguard, during the incident.
Reporter Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press reports that on Tuesday, June 20, Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, was sentenced for the murder of Ronald McPhatter in New York State Court in Manhattan. Judge Abraham Clottordered that the sentence be concurrent. The charges also included the shooting of Troy Ave and two other people. Taxstone was indicted for murder back in 2017 and after a trial that saw Troy Ave testify against him, he was found guilty in March.
Reportedly, Taxstone made a statement where he blamed Troy Ave for the shooting and said he needed to protect himself during their well-publicized feud.
This story is developing.
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He's About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Moriah Mills Continues To Crash Out Over Zion Williamson, Twitter Wants To Take Her Phone
-
Azealia Banks Takes Disgusting Swipe At DC Young Fly After Death Of Ms. Jacky Oh
-
Sukihana Trending After Creepy Moment From Kandi Burruss' Podcast, Alleged YK Osiris Harassment
-
Nicki Minaj Sued Over Alleged Damage to Borrowed Jewelry
-
Home Depot Hottie Has Black Men Losing Their Minds
-
Jorja Smith Attacked By Internet Bozos For Having Grown Woman Curves