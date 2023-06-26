Fivio Foreign Claims He Was Roofied While Clubbing In Paris

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fivio Foreign’s trip to Paris didn’t exactly turn out how he might’ve hoped for as the Brooklyn rapper found himself drugged up and messed up after a nasty outing.

TMZ is reporting that the Drill rapper is claiming that he was roofied while having a night out with his peoples at the Paris nightclub, L’Arc, for Paris Fashion Week. Though it’s being reported that some kind of commotion ensued while Fivio was in an altered state of mind, details about the incident aren’t being revealed by anyone involved in the situation.

TMZ reports:

The rapper’s reps were not specific as to the nature of the altercation, but it was serious enough that cops had a talk with him.

Fivio’s reps tell us while police did speak with their client, he was not arrested or detained. However, it looks like what did go down between Fivio and the other party may have spilled into the streets.

As for allegedly getting roofied … Fivio’s reps say that’s what set him off in the club.

Gotta be careful with how you move when you’re out and about these days. Luckily, Fivio wasn’t hurt or taken into custody.

