Busta Rhymes Explains Why He Wouldn’t Battle Missy In A ‘Verzuz’

While some of your favorite rappers have ducked the smoke, Busta Rhymes says he will not battle Missy Elliot in a Verzuz.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Brooklyn, New York native recently paid a visit to the Apple Music studio and discussed his come up, his recent BET Hip-Hop Lifetime Achievement Award win and more. Midway during the conversation he was asked what the possibilities of a Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot Verzuz battle and he made it clear it is not happening. “Never with Missy,” he explained. “The reason why I can’t ever do a Verzuz or even compete with Missy on a challenging level is ’cause that’s my twin … I’m Missy and she’s Busta Rhymes. I will never ever ever ever ever, because I love her so much, I can’t talk my sh*t the way I would want to in a Verzuz.” He went on to clarify that it would be a battle but more so a celebration.

The interview landed on Missy’s radar and she posted to her Instagram account confirming Busta’s commentary. “To my Twin @bustarhymes, we have been glued at the hip for 26 years & my LOVE & ADMIRATION for you still grows. I am still in aww over your ART & your MUSIC, but most of all, your HEART is at the TOP of any chart,” she wrote. Missy went on to congratulate him for his recent win. “Love you, bro, and CONGRATULATIONS on your Lifetime Achievement award & many more to come thank you for the TIMELESS MUSIC & CLASSIC VISUALS you’ve shared with the WORLD”.

You can see the Busta Rhymes interview below.

