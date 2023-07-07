Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Claims She Had Sex With Donald Trump Jr. “In A Gay Club Bathroom”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, it’s been a long-running rumor that miseducated MAGA spawn Donald Trump Jr. had an affair with Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day. What people may not have heard is that, according to O’Day, her first sexual encounter with the apple that didn’t fall far from the orange tree happened in the bathroom of a gay club, which might be considered embarrassing if you’re a person who uses social media to make juvenile jokes at the expense of the LGBTQ community. (I mean, not any more embarrassing that admitting to having intimate relations with a member of the Trump family, but still.)

“I was hosting a gay club and our first time going out together—he wanted to see me so bad—and I told him, ‘Well, I’m gonna be at a gay club tonight,’” she claimed during a recent episode of Michael Cohen’s “Mea Culpa” podcast, according to Page Six.

“So Don shows up to the gay club—and I’m talking about this is one of the biggest gay parties in New York, it’s a huge f—king club,” she continued. “Everybody was in a g-string or less.”

O’Day went on to call Trump Jr. out for fronting on the Gram with all of his homophobic jokes while, in reality, he’s not as disgusted by LGBTQ folks as he would have his followers believe.

“I looked at his Instagram for the first time in years and saw all kinds of jokes of belittling the gay community …and I thought to myself, ‘Man, you were super comfortable in that gay club,’” she said. “In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom.”

Now, obviously, Trump’s online bigotry is what it is whether he’s actually low-key cool with gay people or not. And there are likely many gay people who would rather be kept out of this mess whether or not O’Day is telling a true story. Still, it would be, at the very least, amusing, if it turned out that another member of the so-called “traditional values” party, who was married to his first wife at the time of the alleged affair, began said affair in the bathroom of a club where the community he loves to hate gathers.

Either way, this is messy—and probably unsanitary.