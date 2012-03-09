Bangin’ Candy: Drake’s Ex-Flame & Twitter Buddy Maliah Michel [PHOTOS]

Drake is a true night owl of Twitter, usually reserving most of his tweet binging for very late at night. However, last night he might have been sending a few shots at his ex queen, exotic dancer Maliah Michel. “Sometimes I wanna tweet things like “B-tch how you stop f-ckin with me and now you live on twitter everyday”…but then I just don’t,” he cryptically tweeted. Shortly after this went out Maliah, who has been linked to Sean Kingston presently, responded bytweeting “Yes, I love Twitter and I don’t f**k with disrespectful crybaby A$$ n-ggas that’s why.” Maliah quickly shot down rumors that she was referring to Drizzy in a follow up tweeted that said, “You all think that is the only man in my life it was 2 years ago. Please no more talk about him. Find me someone else. Who will appreciate me.”

To be real, I would be a little salty if I let a woman that looks like Maliah slip away. Not to say Drake is doing bad by any stretch of the imagination after being linked to Rihanna and Serena Williams, but let’s check out exactly what Drizzy is missing out on and Sean Kingston is simpin’ on.

Photo: Black Men’s Magazine

