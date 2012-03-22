CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Big Sean Performs At MTV’s Spring Break 2012 [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.jsMTV taped their annual Spring Break specials in Las Vegas yesterday with Big Sean. Although this probably wont hit the airwaves for a couple of weeks, check out the Detroit MC running through “I Do It,” “Gang Bang,” “Marvin Gaye and Chardonnay,” and “Dance (A$$)”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

Nike Air Yeezy 2 Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum Detailed Pics [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

Get Off The Boo Boo, Too: 5 More Things Rapper Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

Props: HHNM

Photo: Ernest Estime

"Finally Famous" , Ass , Marvin Gaye And Chardonnay , MTV , spring break

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close