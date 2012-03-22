Def Jam Plans To Release A Kanye West Unplugged Album

Were you hoping for some more Yeezy in your Serato? Well you are in luck. According to HITS magazine, Def Jam is planning to release a Kanye West: Unplugged album. With the release of the G.O.O.D. Music compilation also on the way, not much is known on how this affects that project, but the release is set to hit stores on May 29th.

Props: FSD

Photos: Ernest Estime/ Matt Fastow

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

• Nike Air Yeezy 2 Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum Detailed Pics [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo, Too: 5 More Things Rapper Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

• Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)