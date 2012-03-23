DMX’s Team Responds To Booking Agency Lawsuit

DMX and his management team have been grooming the beleaguered, gruff-voiced rapper for a proper comeback ever since X was released from prison on probation violation charges last summer. After announcing an eight-city European tour yesterday, Dark Man X was in legal hot water again after news broke last night that the rapper was being sued by a booking agency over business agreements and lost revenue. X and his team claim that this recent action is not related to his latest tour, and stress that the show will go on.

Represented by PR company Nati Celebrity Services, the president of the company, Domenick Nati, issued a statement to address the lawsuit from agency Heavy Rotation Booking; clarifying that agency is not working on the upcoming “DMX Undisputed Comeback Tour 2012.”

From Domenick Nati:

“I would like to make clear that DMX’s management team is facing legal issues only with Heavy Rotation Booking. HR Booking is a previous promoter who DMX and his management have terminated their agreement with. The “DMX Undisputed Comeback Tour 2012” is a completely separate tour than the one with HR Booking. The promoters for the “DMX Undisputed Comeback Tour 2012” are in good standing with DMX’s management, and they are helping us in the process of clearing DMX’s passport.”

According to the TMZ report, DMX is said to have cut off all ties with Heavy Rotation after saying his affairs were put at risk because of the agency’s practices. Heavy Rotation says X owes them $749,285 because of cancelled shows and other unmet obligations.

Photo: Getty Images