Big Sean & Kid Ink Perform At 2012 XXL Freshmen Concert In LA [VIDEO]

Big Sean and Kid Ink hit Club Nokia last night for the Los Angeles leg of the XXL Freshman tour. The two entertained fans with some of their biggest hits. Big Sean also gave cudos to previous XXL Freshman who are now getting their time to shine. Check it out below.

Photo: YouTube