DJ Drama Says Use A DJ If It’s A Mixtape [VIDEO]

DJ Drama and Bootleg Kev chop it up about everything from the early beginnings of the Gangsta Grillz series to what Mr. Thanksgiving is up to now. Did anyone else know “We In This Beyotch” was the first time Ludacris, T.I., and Young Jeezy were on the same record together?

Also, DJ Drama talks about having an Outkast record (“The Art of Storytellin’ 4”) in the stash . Quality Street Music might be one for the books. Check out the full interview below.

—

Photo: E1