Chris Brown – Sweet Love [LISTEN]

With only a little more than a month before Chris Brown’s album Fortune drops he continues to release quality music, he’s been on a roll as of late. “Sweet Love” is one of two official singles Chris Brown’s going to drop. The second single , “Til I Die”, will feature Wiz Khalifa and Big Sean. Check out the song after the jump.



Photo: RCA