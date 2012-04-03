Game ft. Young Chris & Fat Joe – “GreyStone” [LISTEN]

Game took to his website to release the first track off of his new mixtape, California Republic. On this tune, Chuck Taylor recruits Young Chris and Fat Joe for the song entitled, “GreyStone.” Take a listen after the jump.

