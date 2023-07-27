Dave Chappelle Announces New Comedy Tour For The Fall

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle is taking his signature talents to the road. He has announced a new tour for the fall.

As spotted on Variety, the comic is going back to the stage. Titled Dave Chapelle Live he is slotted to perform 12 sets spanning throughout 11 cities. The traveling roadshow will commence Aug. 22 with back to back nights at Madison Square Garden. He will close out the outing with a final show at the United Center in Chicago on Oct. 4.

This will mark the comedian’s return to road after some very memorable yet controversial specials on Netflix. In 2017, he released four and followed up with Sticks & Stones in 2019. In 2022, he released The Closer, which featured comparisons on the discrimination that African American’s face relative to the LGBTQ+ community. The Washington D.C. native received backlash from several LGBTQ+ organizations that asked that the special be pulled from the streaming platform. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos originally backed Dave saying he is “one of the most popular stand-ups today” but eventually regretted his stance and admitted he “screwed up.”

Tickets for the Dave Chappelle Live tour go on presale Wednesday, July 26 on Ticketmaster. The general sale starts Thursday, July 27. You can see the tour schedule below.

Aug. 22: New York City — Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23: New York City — Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena

Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena

Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center

Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 4: Chicago — United Center