50 Cent Stops By Rachael Ray Show, Announces New Release Date For Next Album [VIDEO]

Proving once again that 50 Cent‘s celebrity is still a commodity, the G-Unit leader stopped by the Rachael Ray show to announce; July 2nd will be the new release date for his upcoming 5th studio album. In addition to the interview, 50 also had some fun, playing a game called 50/50 in honor of his visit, which is basically a truth or dare kind of thing.

Housewives love Curtis.

—

Photo: Youtube