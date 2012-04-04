CLOSE
Rita Ora ft. Tinie Tempah – “R.I.P.” [VIDEO]

UK artist, and might I add beautiful, Rita Ora delivers her the video to her first single “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, from her debut album releasing this summer under Roc Nation umbrella.

Check out the remix to her hit featuring Drake.

Photo: Youtube

