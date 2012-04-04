Rita Ora ft. Tinie Tempah – “R.I.P.” [VIDEO]

UK artist, and might I add beautiful, Rita Ora delivers her the video to her first single “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, from her debut album releasing this summer under Roc Nation umbrella.

Check out the remix to her hit featuring Drake.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]

• Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]

• President Barack Obama’s Custom New Balance 990s [PHOTOS]

• Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years

• It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now

• Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s

—

Photo: Youtube