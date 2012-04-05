Curren$y Breaks Down “Audio Dope III” [VIDEO]

Curren$y kicked it with Jay-Z’s Life and Times blog and broke down the lyrics on “Audio Dope III.” This song will appear on The Stoned Immaculate. Check it out down below.
http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js
