Kanye West ft. DJ Khaled & DJ Pharris – “Theraflu” (CDQ) [LISTEN]

The CDQ, and “Dirty,” version of Kanye West’s “Theraflu,” featuring DJ Khaled and DJ Pharris and produced by Hit-Boy, is here. Listen and dissect this joint to your heart’s delight. With this and then “Mercy” scheduled to drop tomorrow, Yeezy is back like cooked coke crack. Not like he really left, though.

“Shut the f-ck before you talk to me before I embarrass you.” Listen to “Theraflu” below.

Photo: WENN