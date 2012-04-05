Kanye West Eats Lunch With Kim Kardashian & “Theraflu” Artwork [PHOTOS]

Kanye West and his quasi-new main squeeze Kim Kardashian were spotted dining at Serafina on the Upper East Side of NYC today. They left the restaurant separately, but that ain’t fooling nobody and someone snapped a shot inside anyway. PETA was nowhere in sight and the couple reportedly went shopping at FAO Schwartz afterwards. No word on if Yeezy used the bathroom or what brand of dental floss Kim is most fond of, yet.

In other news actually pertaining to music, below is the artwork, dropped off via Twitter, created by George Condo, for Yeezy’s new single “Theraflu.” Photos of Ye-Dashian (to soon?) lunching and leaving Serafina in the gallery. Also, more shots of the Air Jeezy 2s for the sneakerheads.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

• Buck Dancing For Fowl: 10 Stereotype Enforcing Fried Chicken Commercials

• NFL Stars Unveil New Nike Elite 51 Uniforms [PHOTOS]

• Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]

• Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]

• Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years

Photos: INF Daily

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »