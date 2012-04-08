Kanye West Rented Out Entire Floor Of FAO Schwartz For Kim Kardashian

You can’t say Kanye West won’t put in the work needed to impress a fine woman. TMZ reports that the “Theraflu” rapper surprised Kim Kardashian by securing an entire floor of FAO Schwartz during one of their dates last week. The couple needed the alone time to be taught how to play “Chopsticks” on the same piano Tom Hanks used in Big.

It’s been a busy week for Yeezy who besides “courting” Ray-J’s ex, dropped a pair of songs, “Theraflu” and “Mercy.” The latter will appear on the forthcoming G.O.O.D. Music compilation album while the former led to a stern warning from PETA, shade from Theraflu and an excited fan who was so impressed by the Hit-Boy produced song that he wanted to kill himself for not having as much as swag as Kanye West.

Struggle rappers, please don’t go and try to rent out a Toys”R”Us, okay?

Photo: INF Daily