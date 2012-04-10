Kendrick Lamar Has 30 Unreleased Songs With Dr. Dre

Kendrick Lamar recently phoned in with DJ Whoo Kid to discuss an array of topics, one of which was groundbreaking. According to Kendrick Lamar, he and Dr. Dre have catalogue of about 30 unreleased songs. After hearing their chemistry on “The Recipe“, one can only imagine how Kendrick Lamar would sound rapping on Dr. Dre’s production. Let’s hope that these records don’t get lost in the Detox folder.

