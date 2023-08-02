Fat Joe Admits He Is Jealous Of Drake

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fat Joe lives a life but Drake apparently lives a different life. The rapper recently admitted he is jealous of Champagne Papi.

As spotted on HipHopDX the South Bronx, New York native continues comment on the culture via his ongoing Instagram Live series. Last week he hosted a live stream where he discussed why Drizzy is one of the greatest to ever do it. He also added that while he has a historic run in music that may never be duplicated he also says that he gets serious love from people in very high places.

“Let me tell you why I might be jealous of Drake,” Fat Joe explained. “I’ve never seen a guy people love more. Because it’s rumors his airplane — which looks like the flyest plane in the world — was actually given to him by a friend. Someone who wants to be down with the man who has a 15-year run of unstoppable hits.”

The “Lean Back” rapper went to speculate that that Drake’s private jet was also gifted. “Then there’s a guy who owns all the crypto sh*t, he buys the 2Pac ring for $1 million and he gives it to Drake. Who the f*** is giving people this type of sh*t? Yes, I’m not making this sh*t up!” Joe went on to joke that he can’t even get dad gifts. “Bro, they won’t give me a f****** pack of socks! They won’t give me a croissant. F***, this some bullsh*t.”

You can see Fat Joe talk Drake below.