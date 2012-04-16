Cam’Ron Releasing A Song A Day For 30 Days

Cam’Ron fans thinking they haven’t been getting enough music from the Harlem rapper are about to be satiated. Killa Cam announced via Twitter that he will be releasing a song a day for the next 30 days (except for the weekends), reports HipHop-N-More, starting today (April 16th). “I’ma start releasing the # UNLostFiles 2mr,” tweeted Cam yesterday.

Besides this new UNLostFiles endeavor, the Dipset rapper has been working on his forthcoming album, More Gunz, Less Buttah, which is set to include appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj and T.I. Most recently. Cam appeared on “I Am Your Leader,” off Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded album.

—

Photo: E1