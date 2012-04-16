Dr. Dre & Kendrick Lamar Perform “The Recipe” At Coachella [VIDEO]

While an appearance from the legendary 2Pac stole the show, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg brought out a medley of artists, including Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar. Coachella would mark the first time the Compton MCs performed their collaborative effort, “The Recipe” together. Kendrick Lamar looked right on stage during his performance with the legend. Check out the footage after the jump.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks Meet With Trayvon Martin’s Family [PHOTOS]

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

• Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Coppin’ Pleas

• Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop’s Top 10 Most Infamous Breakups

• Bangin Candy: Drake’s “HYFR” Vixen Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Just Because: The Best GIFS From Drake’s “HYFR” Video [GALLERY]

• Bangin Candy: Playboy Playmate Tisha Marie [PHOTOS]