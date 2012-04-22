Kanye West Rocks Air Jordan Cement 3’s, Shops With Kim Kardashian In NYC [PHOTOS]

Yesterday, Kanye West and his latest muse, Kim Kardashian, were spotted walking about NYC’s SoHo neighborhood. Definitely cheaper, if you don’t include the shopping, than renting out a floor of FAO Schwartz like he reportedly did on one of their previous dates. TMZ also reports that on the same day the “Way Too Cold” rapper met the entire Kardashian clan. [insert your own joke here].

If you’re really Hip-Hop then you’re noting that Yeezy put down the Nike Air Yeezy 2’s in favor of rocking a clean pair of White/Cement Grey Air Jordan 3’s. As for that pic of Kim and Yeezy in matching Jordans that she Instagrammed, never forget. Peep the photos in the gallery.

Photos: Bossip/Splashnews

