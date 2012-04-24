DJ Drama and Jadakiss – The Consignment [TRACKLIST]

Jadakiss‘ new mixtape, The Consignment, is still scheduled to drop this Friday and the tracklist just hit the net as insurance. The album features a gang of guest appearances ranging from Wale, Future, Young Jeezy, Yung Joc, Meek Mill, Fabolous and more. Hit the jump and mind your spell check.

