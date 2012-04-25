Sneaker Sessions: Killer Mike Says Sneakers Are A Marketer’s Dream [VIDEO]

If you’re even passingly familiar with Killer Mike, you know he is a sneaker aficionado. The Atlanta rapper takes the long and pragmatic view when it comes to outrageous sneaker lines and violence that has marred recent releases. “When I was 17, 18, kids were dieing in the streets over sneakers and Starter jackets,” Killer Mike told Hip-Hop Wired. “Although I don’t like to see what’s happening in the malls and stuff, at least security and police is present. But it’s a marketer’s dream. They know two millions kids want the sneakers; only two thousand are getting made.”

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired