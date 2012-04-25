David Banner‘s Sex, Drugs and Video Games is hitting the streets on May 22nd and his fourth single is an ode to the strongest borough. Maino and David Banner connect on “Castles In Brooklyn,” take a listen after the jump.

David Banner ft. Maino- “Castles In Brooklyn” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: YouTube