Up and coming California crooner Micahfonecheck (Microphone Check) releases his brand new single, “Girls In America,” featuring the incomparable, Kendrick Lamar. Sorry new guy, K.Dot gets the flick until you make some more noise, bro. Listen after the jump.

Micahfonecheck ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Girls In America” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Props HHNH