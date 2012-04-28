50 Cent ft. Snoop Dogg & Precious Paris – “Remain Calm (Al Qaeda Bomb)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

No sweet hooks on this joint. DJ Drama lets loose a new 50 Cent cut called “Remain Calm (Al Qaeda Bomb),” featuring Snoop Dogg and G-Unit’s new female recruit Precious Paris. This aggressive content will be on Ferrari’s upcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape, The Lost Tape, which he just announced yesterday.

The Lost Tape is due out May 15th. Listen to and download “Remain Calm (Al Qaeda Bomb)” below.

Download: 50 Cent ft. Snoop Dogg & Precious Paris – “Remain Calm (Al Qaeda Bomb)”

Photo: Interscope