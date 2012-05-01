Cam’Ron ft. Vado – “Where The Mali At” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Cam’Ron drops another gem for his #UNLostFiles series entitled “Where The Mali At.” Here, Killa Cam enlists Vado to ask a golden question. While we can’t say that we wholeheartedly endorse the topic, we can say that Cam’ron continues to release heaters.

Check out and download “Where The Mali At” after the jump. Where the water at?

Download: Cam’Ron feat. Vado – “Where The Mali At”

—

Photo: Cam’Ron

Props: 2DopeBoyz