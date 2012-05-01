Juicy J – “Won’t Miss Ya” [VIDEO]

Fresh off of the success of Blue Dream And Lean, Taylor Gang‘s resident veteran Juicy J drops the visuals for “Won’t Miss Ya”. The new track features the brilliant ignorance that we’ve come to love from the Memphis legend. Check the video out after the jump to appreciate the quotables.

Photo: Hug Da Block