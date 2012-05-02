Jim Jones – Vampire Life 2: F.E.A.S.T (The Last Supper) Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Last night, Jim Jones dropped his new Vampire Life 2: F.E.A.S.T mixtape in the early hours, of course. From a glance at the tracklist, Capo gets plenty of assistance from Trav and T.W.O. throughout this joint. What’s good with that Dipset reunion album, though.

Download Vampire Life 2: F.E.A.S.T below.

1.F.E.A.S.T Prelude

2.No Way ft. Trav (Prod by JoKey Ent)

3.Paper Chase ft. Trav (Prod by DaVaughn)

4.Comin From ft. T.W.O, Sen City (Prod by Jahlil Beats)

5.Imma Get Mine ft. Sen City

6.True Religion ft. Ryder Hynief (Prod by Jahlil Beats)

7.60 Rackz ft. T.W.O (Prod by Triple A x Sanchez Tuitt)

8.Show Off ft. Trav (Prod by Stylz of C T B)

9.Don Jaun ft. Mel Matrix (Prod by AblazeDaArchitek)

10.Dont Judge Me ft. Future

11.Top of the Year ft. Sen City, Mel Matrix, T.W.O, Lady H, Trav, Shoota, Chris Luck, Pure

12.Suicide ft. Ryder, T.W.O Sen City (Prod by Triple A x Sanchez Tuitt)

13.Forgive ft. T.W.O (Prod by Triple A x Sanchez Tuitt)

14.Youu ft. Sen City (Prod by NuVision Ent)

15.AirOnes ft. Ryder (Prod by Rich Lou)

16.Sleep When You’re Dead ft. Trav, Mel Matrix, Shoota (Prod by Doe Pesci)

17.Vamp Life (Prod by Austin Millz)

18.(BONUS) Fly Boy ft. Sen City, Kev Grant

Download: Jim Jones – Vampire Life 2: F.E.A.S.T

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: B.o.B’s Leading Lady, Sophia Marie [PHOTOS]

• Bow Wow Talks Underrated, Suicide Rumors, Says Daughter Is The “Best Thing” To Happen To Him

• Behind The Scenes Of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church In The Wild” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Allen Iverson Hooping In China In His Classic Reebok Questions [PHOTOS]

• DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

—

Photo: Jim Jones