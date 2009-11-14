All On My Jockstrap: Lebron Wants To Retire Jordan’s #23 Across The League

Baby Jordan a/k/a Lebron James wants NBA players to stop wearing the # 23 in honor of his “Airness” Michael Jordan and is willing to start a petition as he plans to jerk Michael off even more. King James has even vowed to quit wearing the # 23 and switch to his Olympic jersey No, # 6.

Lebron stated to The Plain Dealer following his Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Miami Heat on Thursday,

“I just think what Michael Jordan has done for the game has to be recognized in some way – soon. There would be no LeBron James, no Kobe Bryant, no Dwyane Wade, you name all the best players in the league right now and the last 10 years, there would be none of us without Michael Jordan.”

Further riding Jordan’s jock strap, Lebron added,

“It’s time. He’s the best basketball player we’ve ever seen. Mike does it on the court and off the court. If you see 23, you think about Michael Jordan. You see guys flying through the air, you think about Michael Jordan. You see game-winning shots, you think about Michael Jordan. You see fly kicks, you think about Michael Jordan. He did so much, it has to be recognized, and not just by putting him in the Hall of Fame.”

We’ve all heard stories of King James being disrespectful to his fans and kids as he seems to follow in his mentor’s footsteps in that route as well. And as far as Jordan’s accomplishments off the court, I wonder if James will follow in his tracks by continuing to rape the Black community with his over priced footwear and not take a stand against his bosses at Nike even after kids were being killed in high numbers over them throughout the 80s and 90s.

And let’s not forget how his “Airness” continues to be a mouse when its time to speak on important issues involving the community. Yeah we know what you’re gonna say. They’re not role models or politicians but they will stand and dance for anything their “bosses” tell them to do.

James also continued mask in his idol’s shadow, adding,

“He can’t get the logo, and if he can’t, something has to be done.”

That remark was made referring to the NBA logo that is a silhouette of Jerry West.

Money does make the line blurry and hard to distinguish between smart businessman and super slave. Lebron, if you want to retire a jersey # across the league, why not look at No. 32 (What up “Magic”). Yeah Jordan’s on court achievements can’t be argued but let’s evaluate the whole man besides his ability to do circus tricks with a ball.

Let’s just hope Jordan doesn’t make the same mistakes O.J. did. Then you’ll know if you’re really loved.