Jadakiss – “Without You” [VIDEO]

Jadakiss brings us the visuals for “Without You.” On this one, the king of the raspy flow paid homage to his right hand man Kay that’s doing time. The track appears on Consignment, which can be downloaded here.

If they’re your friend, put some money on their books. Check for the video after the jump.

Photo: YouTube