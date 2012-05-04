New York Post Columnist Calls Jay-Z’s Brooklyn Nets, The “New York Ni**ers”

Freedom of speech is a dangerous thing. New York Post columnist Phil Mushnick took his longstanding disdain for Jay-Z to a new level. In regards to Hov’s minority ownership of the Brooklyn Nets, and changing the team’s colors, Mushnick unleashed a racists fade worthy rant against Brooklyn’s finest. “As long as the Nets are allowing Jay-Z to call their marketing shots – what a shock that he chose black and white as the new team colors to stress, as the Nets explained, their new ‘urban’ home — why not have him apply the full Jay-Z treatment?” he asked via his Equal Time column.

Then he took things one step further. “Why the Brooklyn Nets when they can be the New York Ni**ers?” From there Mushnick likened the entire team to a stereotypical video shoot. “The cheerleaders could be the Brooklyn Bi***es or H*es. Team logo? A 9 mm with hollow-tip shell casings strewn beneath. Wanna be Jay-Z hip? Then go all the way!”

Jay is too busy making millions upon millions of dollars to respond, while this guy sits at his desk and feverishly tries to remain relevant. If the Post doesn’t fire him immediately, they can expect a serious backlash.

—

Photo: Our Stage