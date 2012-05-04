Akon is the latest rapper to ride around with that Nina to Cash Out‘s big record. If anybody has been cashin’ out it’s been this guy, so listen to that rich guy rap after the jump.

Akon – “Cashin’ Out (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: Celebrity Cars