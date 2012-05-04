It’s a G.O.O.D./MMG collaboration as two of Hip-Hop’s most prominent stables have their young guns collide on “Burn.” This record will appear on Meek Mill‘s newest mixtape Dreamchasers 2, as well as Big Sean‘s upcoming mixtape. Take it in after the jump.

Big Sean ft. Meek Mill – “Burn” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Photo: Instagram