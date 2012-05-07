CLOSE
Exclusive: Street Artist Kai Launches Now Royalty Exhibit In L.A. [PHOTOS]

Street artist Kai is showing some of Hip-Hop’s biggest  names in a whole new light. The acclaimed painter unveiled his new exhibit Now Royalty  at the Guetta Gallery in Los Angeles last week.  The 26-piece collection depicts rappers as noblemen, and poets of society.

Diddy, Drake, Eminem, Jay-Z, and Kanye West are just some of the MCs rocking armor, robes and a few swords for the exhibit.

Check out the paintings after the jump.

 

 

Photos: KAI

