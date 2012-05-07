CLOSE
HomeNews

LeBron James Rocks Nike Air Yeezy 2 During Press Conference [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

After his Miami Heat took an L to the New York Knicks yesterday, LeBron James sat down for the requisite post-game press conference rocking a pair of Air Yeezy 2s. The Black and Solar Red colorway makes it hard to see much detail but the glow in the dark sole is a giveaway.

Peep the photo, and King James’ retreating hairline, below. See some more recent Air Yeezy 2 pics in the gallery.

 

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

• A Journey Into Adam Yauch & The Beastie Boys’ Stylistic Legacy [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Must Know About The Avengers Before Watching The Movie

• Bangin Candy: Gorgeous Looking, Ridiculously Bodied UK Model Tabby Brown [PHOTOS]

• Evelyn Lozada, Kandi Burress & Chrissy Lampkin Get Frisky For The Camera [PHOTOS]

Photo: Jim Ice

Air Yeezy 2 , Lebron James , miami heat , nike , photos

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close