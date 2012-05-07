LeBron James Rocks Nike Air Yeezy 2 During Press Conference [PHOTOS]

After his Miami Heat took an L to the New York Knicks yesterday, LeBron James sat down for the requisite post-game press conference rocking a pair of Air Yeezy 2s. The Black and Solar Red colorway makes it hard to see much detail but the glow in the dark sole is a giveaway.

Peep the photo, and King James’ retreating hairline, below. See some more recent Air Yeezy 2 pics in the gallery.



Photo: Jim Ice

